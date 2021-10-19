Join in with everyone

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE United Party for National Development (UPND) made the biggest gain nationally in the August 12, 2021 general election, Luapula Province was the odd one out with the party failing to get a single Member of Parliament from Luapula Province.

But on his first visit to the province since UPND’s decisive victory, President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the people in the area to move with the current trend.

“Luapula people, do not remain behind,” the President said when he addressed party members at Mansa Airport yesterday. “The country has progressed. The PF [Patriotic Front] is gone, so move with us. We must work very hard to produce MPs here.

“I promised the people of Zambia that the first Cabinet for UPND will have members from all the 10 provinces. Even if we did not get an MP here, I used the nomination process but 2026 give me more MPs, you will have more ministers.”

President Hichilema said Luapula is endowed with rich natural resources and his administration will ensure local people benefit from CLICK TO READ MORE