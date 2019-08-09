John Howard started well

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

FOR those familiar with Lusaka bus routes, Chawama-John Howard is a popular route announced by bus conductors at bus stations like Millennium, Kulima Tower and Downtown Shopping Centre in Kamwala.

One would almost be convinced that Chawama and John Howard are one and the same place. But the former is the more commonly known area out of the two townships despite John Howard being in close proximity to it.

Aaron Phiri has lived in John Howard from 1993, after moving to the township from his home village in Katete in Eastern Province.

Born in 1971, he first moved to Kabwe where his parents were living after writing his Grade Seven examinations and attended Kalonga Secondary School until completion of his secondary education in the late 80s.