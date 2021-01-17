Joe Nkaadani: Lecturer with humble beginnings

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

MR Nkaadani is a lecturer who is loved by many students and his former students of Evelyn Hone College for his passion for teaching and his willingness to help students financially.

Many, however, do not know the struggles that he went through to get to where he is today.

Joe had no idea that one day he would become a lecturer because of the difficulties he encountered while growing up.

Bred in the coal mining town of Maamba, Joe Nkaadani had to fight all his life to attain the level of education he desired.

“My parents struggled to pay for my education, because of that, I had a strong desire to break out of the chains of poverty and out of the rural set-up where I grew up,’’ he says.

Nkaadani reminisces how he got into pre-school after observing his friend’s daily routine movements.

“Those days children used to go to ‘wolofeya’. It was actually called welfare, but we couldn’t pronounce it correctly. It is the equivalent of today’s pre-school,” he says.

"I used to see my friends go to wolofeya, so one day I decided to follow them but the teachers I found there asked me to tell my parents to have me registered on the welfare programme. The following day I went back and I was again chased but I continued going there until the teachers 'adopted' me and