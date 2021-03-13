Joburg, Sauloshi lead tributes to Million

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

DERRECK Chalo Khondowe, popularly known as Dangerous Joburg, has paid tribute to Francis Elias Weston Bwalya, the actor-cum-politician who died on Tuesday and was being put to rest yesterday in Lusaka.

Popularly known as Million because of his role in the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) radio drama Ifyabukaya, the late actor served as councillor for Lima in Lusaka’s Matero constituency.

“The young man was intelligent, humble and very flexible in taking different roles given to him in a given production,” Joburg, who is now a diplomat at the Zambian Mission in Tanzania, said.

“Francis Elias Bwalya started his acting career at Butondo Secondary School in Mufulira when he was in Form One. And we co-opted the young man at Chawama Arts Society (CHAWATSO) in 1988.

“When he finished school in 1991, he re-located to Lusaka. In 1994, I incorporated him in Ifyabukaya alongside Alfred Musonda [Popo]. He became popular through his roles as a rich man in Ifyabukaya which later earned him the nickname Million. He quit Ifyabukaya in 2010 to concentrate on his working career.”

Others he acted alongside in Ifyabukaya include Shing'onga (Chongo Lembalemba),