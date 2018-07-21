Jobs saved

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

FOREST 1 NEW MONZE 0

PERRY Mutapa was not at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last night as his side took on New Monze Swallows in a Super Division Week 25 match because he is in Burundi with the Under-20 national football team.But make no mistake, his entire focus and interest last night were at Levy. Anything else last night was secondary except the happenings in Ndola.

He only had one game to save his job. It did not matter whether he was on the bench or not, his boys needed to win to keep him and the rest of the technical bench in their jobs.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/