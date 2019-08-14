Job well done but…

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

TWO of the three Zambian teams involved in the CAF inter-club competitions preliminary round stage won their respective first legs with the only blemish being debutants Buildcon, who lost 1-0 to eSwatini side Young Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in the Confederations Cup.

CAF Champions League envoys Green Eagles and Zesco United beat South African top side Orlando Pirates and Green Mambas of eSwatini 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Buildcon will now need to win by two unanswered goals in Mbabane next Saturday and avoid conceding to advance to the first round.

It is some mountain to climb for Buildcon. The worst result could have been a draw and the best would have been to avoid conceding a goal.