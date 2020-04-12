Job cuts wrong timing

IT IS undeniable that most, if not all, in the country are making a sacrifice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a street vendor to a government official, life seems to be at a standstill, albeit, for a reason.

Last year this time, Christians would be up and about celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but Easter weekend is not the same this year.

Obviously, questions abound among Christians as to why this disease crisis has overshadowed the celebrations through which they should be seeking deliverance from afflictions.

It is the time workers across all sectors are wondering why they should be spending their Easter holiday with uncertainties about job security.

Some companies are shading off their workforce under the pretext of coping with the effects of COVID-19, thereby adding to the anxiety caused by the disease.

However, with the dire situation at play, it is expected that the corporate world assumes a humane face even as they try to protect their businesses from further decline.

We are compelled to delve into this matter following continued threats of job cuts by some employers citing COVID-19 crisis as the reason.

Apart from the reported case of Mopani Mines, where 11,000 workers were sent home, there is increasing discontent in the labour movement about job losses in the tourism sector.

The redundancy of over 200 workers at Hotel Intercontinental in Lusaka is another case in point.

While it is understood that businesses have to find a way out of this crisis, it is inhumane to treat workers like sacrificial lambs in this time of coronavirus disease burden.

We understand, too, that the hospitality industry is worst hit following a drastic drop in tourist entries in the country and that there must be recourse to all this.

But the timing of these redundancies worries everybody, and it should worry some investors, too, who have put themselves at loggerheads with Government.

Making hushed decisions is one thing, but losing trust with custodians of the law is another.

Government is trying hard to provide for its citizens in times of COVID-19 crisis and any company that takes advantage of the situation to laying-off workers takes away from the gains the State is making to cushion the impact of the disease outbreak on its people.

Indeed, Easter weekend is different for over 200 workers laid off by Hotel Intercontinental and there can never be better condemnation of the action than that of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

We seek comfort in the words of ZCTU president Cosmas Mukuka, who said the matter should have been resolved amicably by the hotel management with the union.

As Mr Mukuka said, it is sad that while some investors are making donations towards the fight against coronavirus, others are busy laying off workers.

The resultant trauma of being sent away from work without pay to deal with COVID-19 is enough, but being laid off while putting hope on the very job to recover from the effects of the pandemic is devastating.

Investors should understand that the workers who are being laid off now made sacrifices to ensure that the businesses remained afloat. Throwing workers away when they need help more than ever before smacks of selfishness and sheer lack of sensitivity to their plight.

Investors should be mindful that Government goes to great lengths to ensure that certain laws are relaxed to enable them to do business without difficulties.

In so doing Government expects them to create jobs for citizens, who in turn contribute to the development of the country.

We, therefore, appeal to all investors in the country to apply restraint in making decisions that negatively affect workers this time when everyone is making a sacrifice.

It is our hope that the corporate world will also follow the right procedure in dealing with labour matters as alluded to by ZCTU.

We support ZCTU’s view that Zambia needs investors who are working with Government in showing solidarity towards the fight against the coronavirus instead of making the situation worse through job cuts.