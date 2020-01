CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MUSICIANS Jordan Katembula, aka JK, and Wilson Lungu, alias Wile, have been named in a case in which a Ministry of Lands official has been taken to court for allegedly selling a non-existent plot worth K300,000.

This is in a case in which Mwiza Phiri, a Ministry of Lands officer, is charged with obtaining money by false pretences.