Jilted woman poisons self, children

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

DEJECTED by her fiancé’s decision to dump her, a 27-year-old woman decided to kill herself and their two children, but only their toddler son has died while she and her daughter have ended up in hospital being treated for poisoning.

The woman has regained consciousness but the girl, 6, is still in a coma.

Sources said Monica Chimutanga, of Lusaka’s Libala Township, compelled her 18-month-old son and daughter to take a highly potent pesticide, which she also consumed.

The little boy died upon arrival at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on Thursday, while the girl and the woman were taken in for treatment.

Ms Chimutanga is said to have poisoned herself and her two children because her fiancé, who fathered her two children, decided to break up with her after