Jilted cop kills lover

PRISCILLA MWILA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

AFTER seemingly failing to bear the pain of being dumped, a 24-year-old police officer shot dead his girlfriend and injured her father before killing himself.

Gift Chama, of Mulambwa Township in Mongu, allegedly killed Namakau Muhongo, 24, for ending a love affair with him for unknown reasons.

Constable Chama also allegedly shot Namakau’s 75-year-old father, Stanley Muhongo, in the stomach and legs.

Mr Muhongo was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident, which happened yesterday around 09:00 hours.

Mulambwa Ward councillor Mboo Muyunda said in an interview from Mongu that Namakau dumped the police officer through a phone call on Sunday.

"What has happened has shocked all of us. I visited the funeral house to get a few