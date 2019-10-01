JICA commits $2m to refugee resettlements

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) has signed a US$2 million (about K26 million) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the office of the Vice-President for the local integration of former refugees in two resettlement areas.

Speaking during the signing ceremony yesterday, JICA chief representative Junichi Hannai said the MoU will benefit former refugees at Mayukwayukwa and Meheba resettlements.

“This country is unique because Government and its people are kind towards refugees and CLICK TO READ MORE