JICA commits $2m to refugee resettlements

October 1, 2019
At Nchelenge Transit Centre in Chiengi, Luapula Province, northern Zambia, Congolese refugees receive one of their three hot meals per day, provided by local authorities and UNHCR. © UNHCR/Pumla Rulashe

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
THE Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) has signed a US$2 million (about K26 million) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the office of the Vice-President for the local integration of former refugees in two resettlement areas.
Speaking during the signing ceremony yesterday, JICA chief representative Junichi Hannai said the MoU will benefit former refugees at Mayukwayukwa and Meheba resettlements.
"This country is unique because Government and its people are kind towards refugees and 

