Jewel of Africa sets eyes on more gems

November 5, 2020
JEWEL of Africa partner Rashimi Sharma (centre) showing her father, KB Sharma, a polished piece of malachite. Left is Edida Banza, a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, polishing malachite at the Jewel of Africa factory in Lusaka on Tuesday. PICTURE: KALONDE NYATI

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
ZAMBIA’s largest jeweller, Jewel of Africa, has embarked on an ambitious programme that will enable it to accelerate the gemstone value chain.
The concept, dubbed ‘mine to you’, will enable the company to accelerate the mining of precious stones, jewellery manufacturing and retailing of the jewellery, thus helping to increase  revenue earned from exports of finished products.
Zambia is rich in gemstones, which include emerald, amethyst, aquamarine, citrine, garnet, morganite, tourmaline, turquoise, ruby and sapphire, but their contribution to the treasury is negligible because they are exported in raw form through various auctions.
The minerals are also sold on the black market by illegal miners.
Jewel of Africa managing director Raj Sharma said the company, which is mining precious stones and does jewellery manufacturing and retailing, is expanding its business




