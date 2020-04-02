Jets, Edgars in liquidation

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

EDCON Limited, the owner of Jets and Edgars clothing stores, has applied for voluntary liquidation because the two shops are not making profit in Zambia.

The South African company has several stores in Zambia, mostly in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt, where many young people have been employed.

One of the workers at Edgars who sought anonymity said the employees have already been informed that the stores will be liquidated.

"We are just waiting for our managers to