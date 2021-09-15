Jerabos welcome Black Mountain ban

MWILA NTAMBI, DIANA CHIPEPO, Kitwe, Lusaka

CHAPAMO Minerals, who describe themselves as a community initiative aiming to create employment and empower youths, have welcomed Government’s decision to suspend activities at Black Mountain in Kitwe. Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe yesterday announced the suspension of mining activities at all dumpsites to pave way for a legal framework that will benefit more youths intending to venture into small-scale mining. Of all the slag dumps on the Copperbelt, Nkana Slag Dump No. 48, which is commonly known as Black Mountain, is the most famous if not notorious. It hit headlines in June 2018 when it was allegedly undercut and consequently collapsed on the youths, burying 17 of them alive. After a rescue operation, 10 bodies and seven injured victims were retrieved from the rubble. The accident occurred CLICK TO RAD MORE