NKOMBO KACHEMBA
Kitwe
SMALL-SCALE miners, popularly known as jerabos, yesterday rejected a K1.7 million charitable donation from
Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on grounds that the money was too little.
MCM mobilised the youth at an event held at Nkana Golf Club which was officiated by Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa to hand over the money realised from the sale of the ore to the youth.
Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo and Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe were also part
of the meeting.
But after all the pleasantries were made and it was time to present the cheque, there was murmuring amongst the smallscale miners.
“Awe shachepa… tesho twabombele isho [That is too little, that’s not what we worked for,” they complained as the
MCM public relations unit lifted the K1.7 million dummy cheque.
Jerabos reject K1.7m from Mopani
