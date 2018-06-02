Jerabos leader dies of burn wounds

NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE leader of small-scale copper miners and traders known as Jerabos, who was burnt in his house in Chingola last week, has died sparking a protest by bus and taxi drivers.Meanwhile, as the crackdown on gang violence on the Copperbelt intensifies, five suspected members of a Kitwe criminal gang calling itself the Hundreds have been charged with kidnapping.

A rival gang allegedly set ablaze the house of Mr Isaac Chiwasha, 39, last Saturday in Chiwempala Township while he was sleeping using a flammable substance leaving him with serious burns.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/