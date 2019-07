NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A GROUP of youths commonly known as ‘Jerabos’ that are illegally mining at a sinkhole belonging to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) have defied orders from mining experts to vacate the area, which is likely to curve in and bury them alive.

The over 3,000 youths are mining in an area that is sitting on underground mining activities at the South East Ore Body, belonging to MCM.