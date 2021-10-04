Jayesh Shah fights on 20 years later

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ALL things being equal, the Supreme Court is tomorrow expected to decide if it had jurisdiction when it reversed its earlier judgments compelling the Bank of Zambia to pay over US$1 million to businessman Jayesh Shah and his company Al Shams Building Materials Limited, which was seized in 1998.

Shah is said to have vast business interests in Zimbabwe, Zambia and India, among other countries.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on January 16, 1998 informed Al Shams Building Materials Limited’s bankers —First Merchant Bank Zambia Limited — and the Attorney General that it had seized the firm’s accounts with over US$1 million pending investigations.

However, just months later, First Merchant Bank was placed under receivership, with the central bank on March 16, 1999 ordering for its liquidation.

But in between, Al Shams and Shah instituted legal proceedings in the High Court and on October 12, 1999 it was ruled that the money should be returned to the owners since the seizure was