Jay Rox has ‘S.C.A.R’

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AFTER releasing Outside the Rox two years ago, Jay Rox has finally released his fourth album titled ‘S.C.A.R’, which is scheduled to be launched on 25 April at NASDEC Sports Complex in Lusaka.

S.C.A.R a 24 track album meaning Sacrifice, Courage, Ambition and Resilient has features from both local and international artistes.

Jay Rox shared with the Weekend Mail that it took him two years to put S.C.A.R together that features from Tanzania’s Rayvanny and AY on Distance, Nigerians J Martins on Am in Love and Victoria Kimani from Kenya on Perfect Shot.

He added that he did not leave out local artist like Slap Dee who featured on ',Green Light',Pompi on 'Some Time',Yo Maps and F Jay on 'Big Man Boss', Nez Long on 'Smooth Sailing' Tommy Dee on 'Pala Ba Nda' and