Jay Jay fined K150

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

SUSPENDED Eastern Province Patriotic Front youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, alias Jay Jay, and three others have each been fined K150 for disorderly conduct at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The judge wishes he had powers to impose a stiffer punishment on the convicts.

And the court sentenced a 20-year-old youth who was jointly charged with Banda and others to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting a police officer.

Before imposing the fine on Banda and his co-accused, Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma admonished them for engaging in disorderly conduct at a police station, which is supposed to be a place of order and refuge.

Judge Muma said Banda and others deserve to be punished for turning a police station into a circus.

"I am constrained by the prescribed penalty, which is not the way I would want to punish you because I want police stations to be respected," he said.