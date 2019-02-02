Sport

Japanese to boost Zesco power

February 2, 2019
1 Min Read
ZESCO United players training at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
JAPANESE midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi has made history by becoming the first player from the Asian country to feature in the Super Division after signing a two-year deal with Zesco United.
The 33-year-old announced the development on his Instagram account yesterday that he has trekked to the Ndola giants and is looking forward to working hard for the team.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1