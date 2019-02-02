Japanese to boost Zesco power

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

JAPANESE midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi has made history by becoming the first player from the Asian country to feature in the Super Division after signing a two-year deal with Zesco United.

The 33-year-old announced the development on his Instagram account yesterday that he has trekked to the Ndola giants and is looking forward to working hard for the team.