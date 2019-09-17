Japanese envoy bids farewell

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

HIDENOBU Sobashima’s tour of duty as Japanese Ambassador to Zambia has come to an end. The out-going ambassador urges that to achieve her Vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle-income country, Zambia needs to diversify her economy, stick to austerity economic measures in the current tough economic times, and observe fiscal discipline, particularly prudent budgetary management. He says agriculture and manufacturing are key sectors that Zambia needs to grow in its quest to broaden economic activities from predominantly mining.

Mr Sobashima hopes Japan-Zambia relations will further deepen during his successor’s tenure of office. The Japanese envoy says he is leaving the country a happy man, knowing that during his tenure, he facilitated two of President Edgar Lungu’s visits to Japan, the latest being for the just-ended 7th TICAD.

Mr Sobashima presented his letters of credence to President Lungu at State House in Lusaka on October 31, 2016 and his tenure of office comes to an end next Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

He describes his three-year tour of duty as good, particularly in terms of deepening development cooperation between Zambia and Japan through a number of Memorandums of Corporations (MoC).

