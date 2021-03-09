Japan offers to help prevent crime

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

JAPAN will help Zambia strengthen its crime prevention and criminal justice systems, the Asian country’s Minister of Justice, Yoko Kamikawa, has said.

Ms Kamikawa said Zambia has remained a strategic partner of Japan in many areas, including prevention of transnational crimes.

She made the assurance during a meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo in Kyoto on the sidelines of the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

This is according to a statement by first secretary for press at the Zambian embassy in Japan Yotam Mugara.

Ms Kamikawa is hopeful that the Kyoto Declaration on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will enable the two countries to engage in