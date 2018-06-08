Japan injects K400 million in health centres

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Japanese government has given Zambia a K400 million grant for phase two of the upgrading of Lusaka health centres into first-level hospitals.Phase two of the project covers the upgrade of Kanyama, Chawama and Chipata health centres into first-level hospitals.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima said through the grant, in-patient and out-patient departments will be constructed at the three health facilities.