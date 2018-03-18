Japan gives K6.8m to one-stop centres

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

JAPAN has provided US$685,187 (about K6.8 million) for the establishment of one-stop-service centres in Mpongwe and Lufwanyama for promotion of health and reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

And Government says one-stop service centres are a model and the way to go in the health care service provision as they will benefit communities in the two districts.

Embassy of Japan researcher and advisor Noa Liboshi said her country is making available funds to promote women’s health by setting up six one-stop service centres in Mpongwe and Lufwanyama.

The project, to run for three years from this year until 2021, is being implemented through the Japanese Organisation for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP) and the