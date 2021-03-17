Japan funds Kabwe school

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Japanese government has provided a US$71,246 grant for construction of classrooms and sanitary facilities at Chitakata Community School in Kabwe which will enable over 400 children to have access to quality education.

The school was established by the Kabwe district education board in 2001 with about 200 pupils from grade one to seven.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi said the works are being done under the grant assistance for Grassroot Human Security project.

Mr Mizuuchi said this during a signing ceremony between the Japanese government and the Kabwe district education board on Monday evening.

"The project funded by Japan encompasses the construction of