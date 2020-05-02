Janza urges Micho to be cautious with 2017 U-20 stars

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

FORMER Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza has urged Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic to take a cautious approach in his bid to build the national team around the players who won the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last month, Micho said the backbone of the national team should be the players that won that tournament on home soil with the addition of some senior players.

However, Janza said in an interview from his base in Mbabane, eSwatini, that the transition must be gradual because not all players in that team are looking like fulfilling their promise.

“Every sector of transition must be gradual. What is important is that the players that won the Africa Cup Under-20, if we do an evaluation, [what] are we getting? How many of them are at the level of Patson Daka and [Enock] Mwepu?” he said. CLICK TO READ MORE