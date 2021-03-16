Janza gives Chipolopolo little chance

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AS Zambia prepare to play Algeria and Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup qualifiers next week, former national team coach Honour Janza says the Chipolopolo’s qualification, if it happens at all, will be by God’s grace because there was no proper planning from the start.

Janza said in an interview that Zambia’s qualification for the Africa Cup is now in limbo and the reality does not favour the Chipolopolo because the planning from the onset was not properly managed.

“We might have the Nathan Sinkalas and Kabaso Chongos, who we chased like dogs and again the same players you want to go back to, so it’s like we are the same people that don’t know what we are doing and then we want to achieve,” he said in his most critical comments yet since leaving Football House.

"So for me as a Zambian coach and administrator, it gives me a lot of worries and questions, it's like we don't know what we are doing. I can't say we can't qualify because it is my country, all I can say is am hoping but the hope is not from