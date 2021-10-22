Janza calls for indaba

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

FORMER Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza has urged Football House to call for an indaba aimed at addressing Zambia’s persistent failure to qualify for major tournaments. The senior national team has been passing through some turbulences for close to a decade now, with the latest hiccup being the failed bid to make it to the World Cup. Added to that, Zambia has failed to make it to the Africa Cup of Nations for three consecutive editions while the last attempt to defend COSAFA ended in tears, with the team being booted out in the group stage. But Janza, who is the last coach to have taken Zambia to the AfCON in 2015, said honest conversations need to be held with football brains from all spheres of the country. “The Qatar dream is over, we need to map strategies on how we move forward. We need to have an indaba. There should be no rush like ‘no, let us fire the coach, let us bring someone from Europe’. Wait, let us evaluate the recent campaign first,” Janza said.

Zambia’s campaign has been far from inspiring. Drawn in a group that had the likes of Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania, Zambia has only managed to win one match in the series while losing two and drawing one. “Everywhere in the world, when something is not working, they resort to dialogue…the problem I have seen in Zambia is that there are a lot of cadres in football and there is this language of ‘uyu tatwaba nankwe’ (this one is not with us). “Whenever one makes a suggestion on how we can run our football, you will hear that ‘uyu tatwaba nankwe’ (this one is not with us), but we need to drift away from that,” Janza said. He said Zambia should CLICK TO READ MORE