Janny only Zambian referee for 2021 Afcon

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

JANNY Sikazwe is the only Zambian referee selected to officiate in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month. Sikazwe is among the 64 referees selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the biennial competition, which will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022. Out of the 64 referees selected for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, 24 of them are centre referees. Sikazwe and 20 others will also have the role of handling VAR while 31 are assistant referees. Sikazwe, who has been a referee for 22 years now, joined the FIFA ranks in 2007. He got his big break in 2008 at the COSAFA U-20 Challenge Cup in South Africa when he was called to replace another referee who had failed a fitness test. Since then, the educationist has never looked back and has been a prominent feature in CAF and FIFA-organised matches. He has officiated at COSAFA, All Africa Games, CAF Under-20, the African Nations Cup, FIFA Under-17, FIFA Under-20, FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. He was one of the referees at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. He refereed at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup Final in Japan, and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Final in Gabon. Sikazwe officiated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he made his debut in the Belgium against Panama Group G game on June 18. By being at the centre of that match, he became the first Zambian referee to officiate a game at the FIFA World Cup finals. On November 20, 2018, Sikazwe was CLICK TO READ MORE