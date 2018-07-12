Janny has made it

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

YOU are not going to find many referees right now who are as celebrated as Janny Sikazwe.In an ideal situation, his return back yesterday from the World Cup in Russia should have just been a low key affair with perhaps only close family and friends receiving him at the airport.

But as it turns out, Sikazwe's situation is somewhat unique. His return home turned out to be some ceremony at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.