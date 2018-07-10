Janny bows out

MATTHEWS KABAMBA, STEPHEN PHIRI, Kitwe, Lusaka

IT is now official: Janny Sikazwe will play no further part in the World Cup, which ends on Sunday, after being left out of the group of 12 referees picked for the final phase of the global showpiece tournament.

The news will come as a big disappointment to those who were hoping to see the 39-year-old, who over the weekend received commendation from the Head of State, play some part in the tournament, which is now in the last four.

But he did the country, if not the continent, proud with his contributions in the four matches he handled as centre referee in two and as a fourth official in the others CLICK TO READ MORE