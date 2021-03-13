Janet Mvula: Aspiring Lumezi MP aims to transform lives

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER saving a child who fell in a stream from drowning in 2020, Janet Mvula developed interest in politics.

She felt she could do more to serve people if given a platform or position of influence.

Ms Mvula, who is aspiring to become Member of Parliament for Lumezi, on the Democratic Party (DP) ticket, feels she can serve better given a platform.

She says if elected, she wants to use her position to influence positive change and help transform the lives of the people.

Ms Mvula says: “I have passion to serve and contribute to improving the lives of the people in Lumezi. They have lagged behind in terms of development for a long time now.”

She says she wants to work on road infrastructure to enhance movement of people, goods and services.

Ms Mvula says she will lobby non-governmental organisations to put up bridges at all crossing points that get submerged during the rainy season.

She says most of the crossing points in the rural parts of the constituency are way below and get easily submerged.

“Children stay away from school because the crossing points get submerged, the child I saved almost drowned because of that. I will ensure that bridges are raised so that our people do not face challenges when crossing,” Ms Mvula says.

She says transportation of farm inputs and other goods is a challenge due to difficulties in crossing the bridge.

Ms Mvula says most peasant farmers do not have good yields because they do not CLICK TO READ MORE