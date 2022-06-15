Jameson costs manager

CHALI MULENGA,Livingstone

AN ADMINISTRATIVE manager at one of the Shoprite outlets in the tourist capital, Livingstone, has been thrown on the streets after losing employment following his six months conviction, though suspended for 12 months, for stealing a 750 millilitres bottle of Jameson. Chief resident magistrate Chinkashi Chilingala on Friday sentenced Asa Mukukula, 28, of Livingstone, after finding him guilty of theft by servant for stealing the bottle of whiskey costing K300. Mukukula is said to have stolen the 750ml bottle of Jameson on December 2 last year in Livingstone from the supermarket. “You have lost your job over something you could have bought,” Mr Chilingala said when passing sentence. “I wonder what was running in your mind at the time.” But magistrate Chilingala also exercised some leniency on Mukukula, who had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"I feel losing employment is also punishment enough," he said. "It was unwise for you to risk your job over a bottle of whiskey, and later on a bottle of whiskey must see you in prison. "I will sentence you to