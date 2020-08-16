James Chamanga younger brother for Chipolopolo call-up

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

AT 40, James Chamanga has hit headlines this season due to his goal-scoring prowess in front of goal for Red Arrows.

The veteran striker netted 16 goals in the just-ended season for the Chisi Mbewe-led Arrows to win the golden boot.

His performance has raised a lot of debate with some suggesting he should be recalled for upcoming matches for the Chipolopolo despite him making it clear that his time at the na-tional team has elapsed.

While fans want to see him in national colours, James believes his younger sibling, Luka, of Power Dynamos, is ripe for national duty.

James says Luka is ready for a Chipolopolo call-up after impressing for Power under Perry Mutapa but admits it will not be easy for him since he is carrying the Chamanga tag.

“He has a chance but it is not going to be easy because of the name he is carrying,” said James, who was part of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning side.

“People are expecting him to be maybe more than me for him to play for the national team, but he is good and he is doing fine and I am proud of him, he is following in my way.”

Luka was among the standout players for Power in the just-ended season.

Former Power coach Kelvin Kaindu signed Luka from NAPSA Stars in 2018 but the utility player struggled for game time until recently.

Prior to trekking to NAPSA, Luka featured for Lusaka Dynamos and National Assembly.

After a shaky start to his Power career, Luka has finally settled and seems to have adapted well to the philosophy of Mutapa, who likes using wingbacks in his formation.

The wingback netted four times for the Kitwe side this season and has proved to be an inte-gral member of the Mutapa-drilled side in their preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Mutapa usually deploys Luka on the left and Kondwani Chiboni on the right.

“I believe and hope that he has a very big chance to do something for the national team be-cause our national team right now is not like before,” James said. “We worked hard to be called to the national team.”

The left-footed Luka contributed a goal in a 3-0 bashing of bitter rivals Nkana in a Kitwe derby in December last year and a brace in a 2-0 win over Forest Rangers on August 3 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe when play resumed after an enforced break.

James, however, thinks it will not be easy for Luka to break into the national team but ad-mits opportunities are much easier for him.

“I am not saying it is going to be easy for Luka but I am saying there are much easier oppor-tunities right now than it was before,” he said.

Luka has scored equal number of goals with strikers Kennedy Musonda and Dave Daka at Power while midfielder Larry Bwalya is the club top-scorer with five goals.