Jail defilers for life – First Lady

MUMBA MWANSA, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Kalulushi, Kalumbila

DEFILERS must be jailed for life, to deter would-be offenders and curb the crime, First Lady Esther Lungu has proposed.

Mrs Lungu is concerned that there is an increase in cases of the vice countrywide, a trend she says could be stemmed by meting out stiffer punishment.

Last weekend, a man of Luapula allegedly defiled his three-day-old baby girl who later died. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/