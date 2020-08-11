Jail COVID-19 offenders

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

WITH persuasion largely falling on deaf ears, Government is to start effecting fines and, on conviction, jail terms against those defying health regulations on curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Those guilty of not masking up, neglecting sanitising or washing of hands or observing social distancing, among public health guidelines, will be liable to a K750 fine or jail sentence of up to six months.

Further, people who will be found operating bars and night clubs amid the ban will be subjected to the same penalties.

Zambia National Public Health Institute director Victor Mukonka said in an interview yesterday that this will be done in line with Statutory Instrument (SI) 22 of 2020 on public health measures.