Jade targeting Commonwealth Games

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SWIMMER Jade Phiri has set her eyes on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after her impressive performance at the just-ended CANA Zone Four Swimming Gala held at OYDC-Zambia Centre in Lusaka.

Phiri, who is also captain of the women’s team, won gold in 100 metres butterfly under-16 category and bronze in the 100m freestyle. She also helped Zambia win silver after finishing behind Zimbabwe in the 4X50m freestyle relay, where she lined up with Tilka Paljk, Gabriella Ng’ambi and Anthonia Liacopolous. Phiri recorded a number of personal best times, which she is hoping will help her book a ticket for Commonwealth Games. On Saturday, Phiri timed 1:09:58 seconds to beat her previous personal best time of 1:011:58 in the 100m butterfly.

Phiri is confident of representing Zambia at the Commonwealth Games but admits that she needs to work harder for her to be ready. "I have seen my points are quite good, I am likely to