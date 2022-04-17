Jade picks up gold on tough day for hosts

ROBINSON KUNDA, OYDC Swimming Pool, Lusaka

AFTER a disappointing performance in the freestyle category where she finished a distant sixth, Jade Phiri put her act together to win the only gold medal for Zambia in the 100 metres women’s butterfly yesterday at the CANA Zone Four Swimming Gala in Lusaka. Day three was generally a tough day for Zambia with most swimmers failing to finish in the medal brackets as Zimbabwe and Mozambique dominated. However, Phiri, Cole Mulenga and Tamenji Miti still managed to save some pride for Zambia, winning gold and bronze, respectively, in the butterfly and freestyle categories. To win gold in the 100m, Phiri had to beat her seeding time of 1:11:58 by clocking 1:09:39 minutes. She finished ahead of Mahobele Mkhuseli of Zimbabwe, who settled for silver after timing 0:09:78, while Kenyan bronze winner Maria Biancha clocked 1:16:19. The other Zambian who was competing in the women’s 100m butterfly, Chisanga Mosho, finished in distant tenth with a disappointing time of 1:16:19. And Mulenga, who won gold on Friday in the backstroke category, yesterday finished third in the 400m men’s freestyle with the time of 4:49:69 to claim bronze. Mulenga finished CLICK TO READ MORE