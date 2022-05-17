Jacob hangs up boots in style

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER Zambia striker Jacob Mulenga on Sunday ended his playing career in style by scoring to become the oldest player to shake the net in the Dutch top-flight. In a career spanning over two decades, Mulenga's last port of call was Dutch top league side Go Ahead Eagles, where he has been for the last two years since joining from China. On Sunday, the 38-year-old striker played his last game ending it with a consolation goal for his side in their 3-1 loss to Heerenveen. Despite the loss, Eagles managed to secure safety in the league and Mulenga managed to ink his name in the record books. "With his goal against SC Heerenveen, Jacob Mulenga [38 years, 92 days] became the oldest goal scorer in the Eredivisie since Zeljko Petrovic in 2004," a citation read in part online. Mulenga is a product of Division Three side Afrisport, where he played between 2002 and 2004, and later trekked to France turning up for Chateauroux before moving to Utrecht, in 2009, where he spent five years before moving to China. He returned to Netherlands in 2020 after ending a five-year stay in China. Gabriel Kaunda was Afrisport chairman when Mulenga was spotted. "As a boy, Jacob was well behaved, coming from good training at home and I knew he would stay long into the game because he was determined on what he wanted to