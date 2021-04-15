Jabbed health workers ready to fight more

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

HEALTH workers yesterday debunked the myth that COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, may be a health hazard when they turned out in numbers to take the jab.

Sleeves rolled up, nerves calmed and courage summoned, one by one, tens of workers took the vaccine within minutes after Minister of Health Jonas Chanda had received his during the roll-out at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) yesterday.

Health experts have dispelled assertions that the vaccine could have side effects that include blood clots, saying it is normal for some people to react to any medicine no matter how efficacious it may be.

Zambia has received 228,000 doses of the vaccine.

With the vaccination programme now rolled out, frontline workers now feel protected and