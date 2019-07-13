Izrael, Nalu in love again

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

TWO years after releasing the single Si Manso, a love song that has continued to receive airplay, Izrael and his wife Nalu have finally shot a video for it.

The video, which was shot by Owas Ray Mwape and released last Friday, comes 16 years after the couple released the video for House, Money, Car, the title-track on Nalu’s debut album that was released under Mondo Music.

Si Manso, produced at Romaside Studios in Lusaka, talks about how a man (Izrael) falls in love with a woman (Nalu) not by her physical appearance but her inner beauty.