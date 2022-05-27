Ivory Coast names star-studded side

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S opponents in back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Ivory Coast and Comoros Island have unveiled their teams, with England-based strikers Wilfried Zaha and Nicholas Pepe leading the Elephants’ attack. Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset has named a star-studded squad consisting mostly of Europe-based players. The familiar faces in the Elephants squad include English Premiership side Manchester United defender Erick Bailey, Arsenal striker Pepe, Crystal Palace forward Zaha, Spanish side Villarreal defender Serge Aurier and topman Sebastien Haller from Dutch champions Ajax.

Gasset has also picked midfielders Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Franck Kessie from Italian sides Lazio and AC Milan respectively. On the other hand, Comoros coach Younes Zerdouk's side is