ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 IVORY COAST 4

EFFICIENT Ivory Coast yesterday reminded Zambia about its true status in African football with a thorough beating in an international friendly.

Hoping to build on the 3-2 victory over Morocco on Sunday in another friendly match, the Chipolopolo were instead brought crashing down to earth.