‘I’ve lost interest in her’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

LACK of respect for her husband has cost a 49-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chunga Township her marriage of 15 years.

Her husband, Patrick Sakala, 55, told the Matero local court that he can no longer stay with his wife, Saviour Moonga, due to lack of respect for him.

Sakala was testifying in a matter in which he sued Moonga for divorce. The couple got married in 2005 and has three children together. The pair has been on separation under the same roof for CLICK TO READ MORE