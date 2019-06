ROBINSON KUNDA and KELLY NJOMBO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO and Zesco United yesterday set up the Absa Cup final date when they beat Green Eagles and Buildcon, respectively, in matches played in front of a capacity crowd.

The Bankers edged Eagles on post-match penalties while Zesco got Ndola’s bragging rights after overcoming Buildcon 2-0.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/