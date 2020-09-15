It’s up to Zambians to build country – EAZ

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says while President Edgar Lungu’s address has given Zambians hope that the economy will rebound next year, it is incumbent upon citizens to work with Government to turn it around.

EAZ vice-president Austin Mwange said in an interview yesterday that Government should provide adequate incentives and empowerment programmes which will help enhance citizens’ participation in the economy.

During his address to Parliament on Friday, President Lungu said he would soon start visiting chain stores to check on compliance to his directive for such shops to stock local products.

The President also called for hard work, dedication, resilience and