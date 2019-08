ALEX NJOVU and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ESWATINI coach Kosta Papic says Zambia is a top-drawer side and his players will need to summon their energies to qualify for the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship finals.

Papic said in an interview from Mbabane yesterday that Zambia has over the years been a thorn in the flesh of eSwatini.