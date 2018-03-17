It’s time to promote irrigation

Analysis: BONIFACE SUSA

SEVERAL areas around the country experienced drought at the beginning of the year. During the dry spell, commercial farmers in Mkushi were busy irrigating their crops in stark contrast to small-scale farmers who had their crops such as maize wilted under the scorching sun because they have no access to irrigation services.

Water is an important ingredient in crop production. Without adequate water crop yields might be low, plants may wither and in the worst cases, the entire crop can completely die.

Generally, drought poses serious threat to a farmer’s livelihood and the country’s national food security. It is about time Government considered promoting irrigation in the regions with abundant water from rivers, streams and dams.

Irrigation plays a key role in agricultural production but quite often it is given lip-service because practical steps are not taken to unlock the potential in irrigation farming.

Irrigation will encourage crop diversification among farmers because they will be able to grow different crops throughout the year to boost their incomes. For instance, many farmers will become less dependent on rain-fed crops and grow more fruits and vegetables to cut down on imported agricultural produce.

Irrigation will further promote the production of high value plants such as flowers. Kenya is the current Africa’s biggest exporter of flowers to Europe and Asia.

The flower industry in Kenya employs about 500,000 people and generates the total income of US$400 million per year. Zambia has a warm climate suitable for growing flowers that can earn the much-needed foreign exchange in addition to offering employment opportunities to jobless youths. Flowers are given as gifts on birthdays, anniversaries, and they are laid on the graves as wreaths. But most importantly, flowers are used in the production of herbal medicines and beverages such as tea.

With robust irrigation systems in place, the agricultural industry is able to attract increased investment because despite being the largest employer particularly in the rural areas, the sector contributes less than 30 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

There is need to invest in cheap irrigation technology that will make it easy for small-scale farmers to access the irrigation equipment and services. At the moment, it is difficult for small-scale farmers to access finance and invest in irrigation services due to prohibitive lending conditions by commercial banks and other financial institutions.

Government should therefore formulate policies that should support the participation of small-scale farmers in irrigation farming. The creation of local industries to manufacture cheap but cost-effective irrigation equipment would go a long way in enabling the local farmers to grow crops any time of the year.

In view of climatic challenges, small-scale and medium farmers should indeed look at other sources of water to continue growing crops and stop depending on the rains. Besides choosing crops that naturally require less water, local farmers can use drip irrigation system in watering their crops because the equipment is not expensive.

A farmer only needs a water tank, drip tubes, a pump machine or use other means of bringing water into a tank which is an essential task in drip irrigation. The drip system provides the most efficient application of limited water by supplying the water directly to the root zone of the plants with low – pressure applicators placed either at or below the soils surface.

Furrow irrigation does not require mechanical pump because water is distributed and spread on the field by gravity. A farmer should simply dig a furrow which is able to swiftly move water from its source to the field. Composting the soil with manure maintains the moisture in the soil to prevent the crops from withering during poor rainfall. Organic matter helps to open up the soil to allow the roots to go deeper and find water or the moist lower depths of the soil. In addition, the organic matter increases soil fertility when it is constantly mixed with the soil.

Local farmers should stop burning their fields after crop harvest.

They should preserve the dry grass and maize stalks which can be ploughed back into the soil as compost manure to conserve moisture for their crops.

It is equally necessary for farmers to make fire breakers around their fields to avoid the dry organic matter getting destroyed by fire even after they have harvested their crops.

There is no doubt that most of the rivers, streams and dams are being filled to capacity with water due to heavy rains that have even caused floods in certain parts of the country. This means that there will be plenty of water for irrigation this year.

Local farmers should not allow this rich natural resource to go to waste but they should think of engaging in any form of irrigation farming to create wealth and improve their own living standards.

The author is station manager, Mkushi Community Radio.