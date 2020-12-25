It’s time to give

AS WE celebrate Christmas today, we are reminded that this is the day which signifies the highest level of giving and ultimate sacrifice known to man.

This is the day the world celebrates God’s gift of love to mankind. On this day, the world celebrates the birth of the Messiah – the One who came to redeem mankind.

The word of God in John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus Christ’s birth is a true measure of God’s love for humanity and the extent to which He went to reconcile man back to Himself.

After the first man Adam sinned in the Garden of Eden, man was separated from God and was condemned to death. However, the birth of Jesus Christ and His subsequent death reconciled man back to his Creator and gave him a second chance to escape eternal punishment which he was condemned to after he sinned.

Christmas should always remind us of God’s immeasurable love for mankind and how He freely gave his only Son without holding back.

The best way, therefore, to celebrate Christmas is by emulating God’s love.

Christmas is indeed a time to share God’s unconditional love with others.

As rightly expressed by President Edgar Lungu in his message to the nation, Christmas is time to give and share.

Let those in privileged situations reach out to the sick and the poor.

The Bible, as quoted by the head of State in Mathew 25, urges us to do good to our fellow human beings as unto the Lord.

Actually the best way to reciprocate God’s love is to show it to fellow human beings. It is impossible to love God without loving fellow human beings.

This is why God in His Scriptures considers any good done to a fellow human being as having been done unto Him.

The Bible also says, “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed.”

This is because God cannot physically reach out to the needy. He relies on human beings as a vehicle through which He channels blessings to those in need.

Christmas is not a time to engage in senseless behaviour as has been the case with some individuals. We know that for some people, Christmas is a time to abuse alcohol, drive irresponsibly and engage in illicit sex.

In the past years, lives have been lost during this period because of reckless behaviour. Needless to say, no life should be lost during Christmas because Christmas signifies life and the love of God. Through Christmas God gifted mankind with eternal life.

Let people share love during this period instead of engaging in harmful behaviour.

People should also take this opportunity to spend time with family and friends. It is an opportunity to strengthen family bonds, which are under threat in the new technological era. Families should use this time to share meals together.

However, as the President has noted, this Christmas is different because it has come at a time that the country and the rest of the world are grappling with COVID-19.

This calls for maximum restraint in the way people interact during this period. There’s need to minimise movements and large gatherings as much as possible to reduce on the chances of spreading COVID-19.

People also need to be mindful of the new normal and ensure that they mask up, sanitise and maintain social distancing in public interactions.

This Christmas let’s paint the world with love.

Above all, let love lead not only during this period but going beyond.

Merry Christmas!